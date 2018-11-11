Origin Agritech (SEED) and S&W Seed (SANW) Financial Review

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Agritech and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.52%. Given S&W Seed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A S&W Seed -3.63% -2.23% -1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Agritech and S&W Seed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.34 -$11.40 million N/A N/A S&W Seed $64.09 million 1.23 -$4.72 million ($0.22) -13.77

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Origin Agritech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Origin Agritech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.