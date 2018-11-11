OST Reaches Market Cap of $21.87 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. OST has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and $567,514.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Gate.io and OKEx. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00147016 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00245341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $704.44 or 0.11016293 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,508,173 tokens. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

