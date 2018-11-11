Otonomy (OTIC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Otonomy to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC opened at $2.48 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,983.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

