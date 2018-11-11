Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.20 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $3,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 695,501 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,981,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 449,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,117,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/overseas-shipholding-group-osg-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.