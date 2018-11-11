Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.20 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $3,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 695,501 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,981,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 449,593 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,117,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 978,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.
