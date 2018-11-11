Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Shares Down 29%

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares dropped 29% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,097,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 586,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The company has a market cap of $262.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 14.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 736,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $2,444,950.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 140,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

