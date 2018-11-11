Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 7,285 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,871,000 after acquiring an additional 99,620 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 111,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,419,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,829,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,787,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,596,000 after acquiring an additional 319,006 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/oxbow-advisors-llc-buys-7285-shares-of-iron-mountain-inc-irm.html.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.