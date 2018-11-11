Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 40,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock worth $2,564,662. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 613,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 883,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 138,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,279,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 116,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

