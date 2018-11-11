Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

OXFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.81. 113,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 86,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,938,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,100 shares of company stock worth $2,564,662 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

