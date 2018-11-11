PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Holdings Raised by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up approximately 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,080,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,253,619.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

