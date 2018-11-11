Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 163,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 72.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,112 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 91.12% and a negative net margin of 110.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

