Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,044. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $370.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.30 million. Analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

