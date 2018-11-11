Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Short Interest Up 0.3% in October

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,057,326 shares, a growth of 0.3% from the October 15th total of 13,016,910 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 587,634 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTN. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 371,276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.93 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

