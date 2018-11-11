Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.24, for a total value of $9,409,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $5,586,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,121,927 shares in the company, valued at $208,902,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,178 shares of company stock worth $62,189,621 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $183.09 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

