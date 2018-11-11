Pan American Silver (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th.

Shares of PAA opened at C$20.15 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.76.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$279.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.72 million.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

