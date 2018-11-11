Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

MO stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/park-avenue-securities-llc-has-1-70-million-holdings-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.