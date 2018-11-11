Park-Ohio (PKOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.75. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $1,955,869.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Park-Ohio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.