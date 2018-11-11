Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Increased by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 3.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $49,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $832,700,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2,482.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,401,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,005,000 after buying an additional 2,308,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Paypal by 19.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,873,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,643,000 after buying an additional 1,269,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 15.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,096,000 after buying an additional 1,227,210 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock valued at $32,034,580. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

