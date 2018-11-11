Peabody Energy Co. (BTU) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,389 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTU. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,910 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,016,574.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,904. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BTU stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.64. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

