Peak Financial Management Inc. Acquires 32,819 Shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (ACIM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the quarter. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us comprises about 4.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us during the second quarter worth about $4,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 2nd quarter worth about $723,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

ACIM opened at $76.60 on Friday. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 12-month low of $73.08 and a 12-month high of $84.34.

