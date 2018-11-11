Pearson (PSON) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 739.15 ($9.66).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 921.80 ($12.04) on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

