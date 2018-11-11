Pendal Group Ltd Has $935,000 Stake in Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alteryx by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Alteryx by 61.8% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.54 per share, with a total value of $4,015,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Venture Partners Viii, sold 595,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $33,121,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,726,878.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 3,390,485 shares worth $187,381,390. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

