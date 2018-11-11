Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,300 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 771,828 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,654,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 605,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,969,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,392,000 after purchasing an additional 305,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,724,000 after purchasing an additional 299,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,470,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $28.63 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

