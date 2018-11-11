Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eversource Energy (ES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,400,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES opened at $65.14 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

