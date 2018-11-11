Penumbra (PEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $157.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Get Penumbra alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE:PEN opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,020.00, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.41. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $1,099,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,518 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,618 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Penumbra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.