Perficient (PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Get Perficient alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.69. 190,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,074. The company has a market cap of $862.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Perficient has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Perficient by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,168 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.