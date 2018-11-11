Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Perry Ellis International were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Perry Ellis International by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 105,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Perry Ellis International alerts:

In related news, insider Stanley P. Silverstein sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $327,863.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PERY opened at $27.50 on Friday. Perry Ellis International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Perry Ellis International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/perry-ellis-international-inc-pery-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.