Persimmon (PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,870 ($37.50) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PSN. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,840 ($37.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,760 ($36.06) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital raised Persimmon to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,690 ($35.15) to GBX 2,295 ($29.99) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,776.17 ($36.28).

LON PSN traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,386 ($31.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,291,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,046 ($26.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,901 ($37.91).

In other Persimmon news, insider Roger Devlin bought 12,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,217 ($28.97) per share, with a total value of £278,787.75 ($364,285.57).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

