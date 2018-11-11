Peter Clark Jones Acquires 15,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Director Peter Clark Jones purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,450.00.

TSE:LUN opened at C$5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.73. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.13.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

