PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (POFCY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROFAC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PETROFAC Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Get PETROFAC Ltd/ADR alerts:

Shares of PETROFAC Ltd/ADR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. PETROFAC Ltd/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About PETROFAC Ltd/ADR

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.