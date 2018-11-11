Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.67 ($178.68).

ETR PFV opened at €119.50 ($138.95) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €101.60 ($118.14) and a 52-week high of €175.40 ($203.95).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

