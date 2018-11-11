Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Down 4.7% in October

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,848 shares, a decrease of 4.7% from the October 15th total of 883,519 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,402 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Pfenex stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Get Pfenex alerts:

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Schneider bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $54,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evert B. Schimmelpennink bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,540 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfenex in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 94.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFNX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pfenex Inc (PFNX) Short Interest Down 4.7% in October” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/pfenex-inc-pfnx-short-interest-down-4-7-in-october.html.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.