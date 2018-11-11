Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 777.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $44.28 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

