PG&E Co. (PCG) Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in PG&E by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PG&E by 2,813.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in PG&E by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 366,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 51,840 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $52,001.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,608.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PG&E from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.05.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

