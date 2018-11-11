Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 299,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after acquiring an additional 177,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,420,000 after acquiring an additional 221,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

