Photon (PHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,604.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Photon has a total market capitalization of $419,604.00 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,434.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.22 or 0.03293076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $533.91 or 0.08284870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00799844 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.01664349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00144500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.02017517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00461629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028456 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 25,596,270,449 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

