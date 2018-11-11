Piermont Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,710 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)

Piermont Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises accounts for about 1.2% of Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 44,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven W. Dodenhoff sold 4,827 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $273,063.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,827 shares of company stock worth $859,173. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $46.54 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

