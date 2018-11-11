Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading Down 5.5%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 140,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,995,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $150,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $57,806,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $10,089,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $9,579,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $9,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

