Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

GDDY stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 262,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 783.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2006 Fund (Gdg) L.P. Kkr sold 3,500,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $264,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,482,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,733,727 shares of company stock worth $585,453,642 in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

