Pivotal Software (PVTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.12 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

In other Pivotal Software news, President William Cook sold 27,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $554,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $516,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,890,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVTL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,898. Pivotal Software has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

