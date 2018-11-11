Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair increased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

PLNT opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,802.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,226 shares of company stock worth $25,288,012. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

