Planet Fitness (PLNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,097. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,802.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $90,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,226 shares of company stock worth $25,288,012. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 47.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

