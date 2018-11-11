PlayCoin Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLY)

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One PlayCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Cobinhood and Gate.io. During the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. PlayCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00147437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00248997 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.95 or 0.11039570 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayCoin Token Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game. PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin. PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin

PlayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

