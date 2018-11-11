PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PNC Financial Services Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted PNC Financial Services Group’s ranking:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

