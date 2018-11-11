Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $99,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $980,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 460,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

