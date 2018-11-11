PrimeStone Price Down 22.2% This Week (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. PrimeStone has a market capitalization of $42,089.00 and approximately $2,296.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PrimeStone has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003452 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000799 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 157.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone (PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone's total supply is 5,366,815 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,015 coins. PrimeStone's official website is primestone.global.





and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PrimeStone Coin Trading

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

