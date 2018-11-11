Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 10,190 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,711,000 after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,932,000 after acquiring an additional 675,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,710,000 after acquiring an additional 955,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,243,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

