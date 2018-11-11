Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other news, VP Louis Tursi sold 315,820 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $18,033,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,875,281.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,909,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/princeton-portfolio-strategies-group-llc-increases-holdings-in-church-dwight-co-inc-chd.html.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Featured Article: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.