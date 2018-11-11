Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 10,292 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 10,292 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/11/princeton-portfolio-strategies-group-llc-sells-10292-shares-of-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.