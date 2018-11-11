Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 46,465 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 174.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2,519.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 435,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 418,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $200,754,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $637,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

