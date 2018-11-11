Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $117.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

